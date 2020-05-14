FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE — Faith Lutheran Church plans to have Sunday school at 8:45 a.m., a Divine service in La Grande at 10 a.m. followed by a Church Council meeting, and then a Divine service with a baptism and confirmation in Enterprise at 2:30 p.m. State guidelines will be respected as these events are planned. Confirm attendance by calling 541-963-2831 or email flglcmspastor@gmail.com.
The sermon will be based on John 14:15-21, which teaches that the father and his son together have sent the Holy Spirit, our “helper” who dwells with us and will be in us (verse 17). The message will give praise to the triune God for his great care and love.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran will not have in-person worship this Sunday. Links to an online worship will be posted on Zion’s website and Facebook page on Saturday. Offerings can be mailed to Zion at 902 Fourth St., La Grande 97850.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not worship in-person through May. Links to an online worship for Sunday will be posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday. Offerings can be mailed to St. Peter’s at P.O. Box 1001, La Grande 97850.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
NORTHEAST OREGON — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of May 18-24 is based on Mosiah chapters 25-28, which is found in the Book of Mormon. This week’s lesson includes the story of Alma the younger (100-92 B.C.), the “very vilest of sinners” who went about “to destroy the church of God” (Mosiah 28:4, 27:10) and how the appearance of an angel brought about his conversion and testimony that “all mankind … must be born again” (Mosiah 27:25) and brought to an end his parents’ heartache over a wayward child.
Various temples have started reopening, including the Boise, Idaho, Temple. Refer to the article at https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/first-presidency-limited-reopening-temples for information on the phased reopening of temples, which temples are in phase 1 of the reopening process and which ordinances are being performed.
