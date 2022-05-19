Methodist congregation welcomes new pastor
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church welcomes Rev. Roberta Smythe as its new pastor. Rev. Smythe began serving half-time with LGUMC on May 1. She will continue also serving half-time with Zion Lutheran. Sunday worship at LGUMC begins at 11 a.m.
Message looks at the power of temptation
LA GRANDE — “Don’t Allow Temptation to Confuse Your Decisions” is the message Pastor Archie Hook will share Sunday, May 22, at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He will reference 1 Corinthians 10:12-13: “No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear.” Worship begins at 10:30 a.m.
Fellowship and Bible study follow prayer service
LA GRANDE — A service of Morning Prayer begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 22, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Fellowship and Bible study follow the service. This week the Bible study will focus on John 1:19-51. Masks are required.
Pastor asks: How do we apply the Lord’s Prayer to our everyday lives?
LA GRANDE — Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel of the Enterprise Community Congregational Church continues to lead the congregation through an in-depth study of the Lord’s Prayer. This Sunday, May 22, the focus is on “thy kingdom come,” referring to the line in the prayer that Jesus taught his disciples. The message will shed light on the question: How do we apply this powerful prayer to our daily lives? Worship at “the big brown church” is at 11 a.m., and Bible Study is offered at 9:30 a.m.
Morning service celebrates youth’s confirmation
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Faith Lutheran Church’s Divine Service in La Grande on Sunday, May 22, will include a confirmation rite for a youth who has completed two years of instruction on the basics of the Christian faith. The sermon will be based on John 16:23-33 in which Jesus explains, “...for the Father Himself loves you, because you have loved Me and have believed that I came from God” (verse 27). The La Grande service is at 10 a.m., and an afternoon service in Enterprise begins at 2 p.m.
Story of Lydia is focus of May 22 sermon
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 22. The sermon, “Lydia, Dealer of Purple,” will be drawn from Acts 16:9-15, and Holy Communion will be served. A time of fellowship follows the service. The service will be streamed live and may also be watched later. The links will be posted to Zion’s Facebook page and website on May 21.
How do you experience spirituality?
LA GRANDE— The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
