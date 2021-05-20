CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — Revelations given to the Prophet Joseph Smith in August 1831, and recorded in Doctrine & Covenants sections 58-59, are the subject of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of May 24. These revelations were received in Jackson County, Missouri, as the early saints began to settle there. They teach important principles about how blessings come according to God’s timing and the importance of keeping the Sabbath day holy.
Revelations in Context, which are virtually linked to each section of the Doctrine and Covenants, enhance the study of these scriptures. The Historical Resources linked to the lesson material also provide a deeper understanding of the historical setting at the time the revelations were received. All lesson material is available from the free mobile app called Gospel Library.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church has resumed in-person worship. A service of Morning Prayer begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 23.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including the requirement of masks and social distancing.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 23. Those who are planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling or emailing the office by Saturday at noon. Masks and social distancing are required.
