ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran will not have in-person worship this Sunday. Links to an online worship will be posted on Zion’s website and Facebook page on Saturday. Offerings can be mailed to Zion at 902 Fourth St., La Grande 97850.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not worship in-person through May. Links to an online worship for Sunday will be posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday. Offerings can be mailed to St. Peter’s at P.O. Box 1001, La Grande 97850.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
NORTHEAST OREGON — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of May 25-31 is based on Mosiah 29 — Alma 4, which is found in the Book of Mormon. The lesson covers the time when the Nephite people begin to rule themselves and kings are replaced with chief judges, and we are reminded how we each can be a positive influence in our communities.
On this Memorial Day Weekend, a message from the church encourages the community to “honor with deep respect … those who have given their lives to protect the freedoms we are blessed to enjoy in this country. As we ponder their lives, and those of our ancestors that have gone before us, let us also consider the counsel of Malachi 4:5-6, which reads ‘Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord: And he shall turn the heart of the fathers to the children, and the heart of the children to their fathers, lest I come and smite the earth with a curse.’
Let us use this time as an opportunity to renew our commitments to follow the guidance of our leaders and dedicate ourselves to learning more of our ancestors through genealogical research and the linking together of families over generations of time.”
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Today, Thursday, May 21, is the 40th day after Easter. This day is called Ascension Day, for Jesus ascended to heaven 40 days after his resurrection. We read in Acts 1:9 that on the 40th day Jesus “was lifted up, and a cloud took Him out of their sight.” Jesus has assured his faithful: “Because I live, you will live also” (John 14:19).
This Sunday, Faith Lutheran Church’s sermon will be based on Jesus’ prayer recorded in John 17. This prayer begins with “Father, the hour has come; glorify Your Son that the Son may glorify You….”
