Ceremony celebrates Shine Preschool students
LA GRANDE — Thursday, May 26, is the 40th day after Easter, marking Jesus’ ascension into heaven. May 26 is also the last day of the school year for Faith Lutheran Church’s Shine Preschool. There will be an end-of-year ceremony for Shine Preschool at 6 p.m. Thursday at the church.
On Sunday, May 29, the sermon at Faith Lutheran will expound on a portion of Jesus’ prayer found in John 17 in which he prays for those who would believe in him through the Apostles’ teachings. Jesus prays, “O righteous Father, even though the world does not know you, I know you, and these know that you have sent me. I made known to them your name, and I will continue to make it known, that the love with which you have loved me may be in them, and I in them” (John 17:25-26).
Following God’s will leads to spiritual growth
ENTERPRISE — “Thy will be done,” from the Lord’s Prayer, will be the focus of this week’s sermon, on Sunday, May 29, by Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel of the Enterprise Community Congregational Church. Taking an in-depth look at the prayer that Jesus taught his disciples, the message will focus on Matthew 6:13-19, showing how to apply this verse to grow spiritually. Pastor Craig leads a Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays, and worship begins on 11 a.m.
Regional conference determines new Stake Presidency
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Members of the La Grande stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sustained a new Stake Presidency on Sunday, May 22, during their semi-annual stake conference, which was held in La Grande and broadcast to other buildings in the stake. The new stake president is Chas Hutchins (La Grande fourth ward), with Samuel Kimball (La Grande second ward) as first counselor and Greg Baxter (Baker first ward) as second counselor. Released after serving for nine years as the Stake Presidency were George Chadwick (president), Bruce Kevan (first counselor) and Dave Richards (second counselor).
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of May 30 is based on Judges 2-4, 6-8 and 13-16. This lesson will focus on how the Lord offers a way back to him if we stray from the covenant path and how strength comes from being faithful to our covenants with the Lord.
Both the Meridian and Columbia River Temples will be closed as of Monday, May 30, with the Meridian Temple reopening June 13 and Columbia River reopening June 20.
This week’s Bible study looks at John 2
LA GRANDE — On Sunday, May 29, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, a service of Morning Prayer will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship in the church hall. This week’s Bible study will be discussing John 2.
United Methodist and Zion Lutheran congregations to worship together
LA GRANDE — The United Methodist and Zion Lutheran churches will meet for a joint worship service this Sunday, May 29, at 10 a.m. at the Methodist Church. The sermon, “Prisons and Prisoners,” is based on Acts 16:16-34 and John 17:20-26. Fellowship time will follow the service.
Servanthood theme of message and music
LA GRANDE — “Make Me a Servant” is the theme of the message in scripture and song on Sunday, May 29, at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Pastor Archie Hook will be reading the scriptures, which will be related to Christian service. Worship begins at 10:30 a.m.
