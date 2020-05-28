GRACE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
ISLAND CITY — Grace Community Lutheran Church will celebrate the word of God with a worship service beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. Curt Bakker will give the message “The Holy Spirit and the Power of the Gospel.” He also will lead a 9 a.m. Sunday school class.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH and ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The congregations of Zion Lutheran Church, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church this Sunday are invited to join the Presbyterian Church in a drive-thru Communion from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Presbyterian Friendship Center, corner of Spring Street and Washington Avenue, La Grande.
Neither Zion or St. Peter’s will be having in-person worship for the time being. Links to online services are posted on Saturday on Zion’s website and Facebook page and on St. Peter’s Facebook page.
Offerings may be mailed to Zion at 902 Fourth St., La Grande, and to St. Peter’s at P.O. Box 1001, La Grande.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
EASTERN OREGON — The La Grande Oregon Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has not yet been approved to enter Phase 1 of the reopening process due to current restrictions, although some operational changes are underway.
In an email message, the stake president, George Chadwick, offered these words of council: “Brothers and sisters, even though we cannot do many things in the way we are used to doing them, now is not the time to take a spiritual vacation. Rather, this is a time to draw closer to the Lord, to make sure the gospel is taught in our homes, and to minister and serve in appropriate ways. May we strive to respond to these current circumstances in a way that shows the Lord our commitment to Him and our desire to do His work.”
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for June 1-7 focuses on Alma chapters 5-7 and follows the theme “Have Ye Experienced this Mighty Change in Your Hearts?”
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The Bible readings and sermon for Faith Lutheran Church will focus on the working of the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit enabled people to prophesy (Numbers 11:24-30), to proclaim “the mighty works of God” (Acts 2:11) in a variety of people’s own languages, and to receive the “living water” provided by Jesus (John 7:38).
This Sunday, called Pentecost, marks seven weeks from Easter and 50 days from the Sabbath of Passover (pente means “50” and cost means “day”).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.