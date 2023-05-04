LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will meet for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7. Pastor Archie’s message will be on trust. Adult Bible study is at 9 a.m. There will be a short congregational meeting after the service.
During the upcoming week, the Men’s Group meets at 11 a.m. Monday and the Homemakers’ Bible Study begins at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Teaching drawn from John 14
LA GRANDE — La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church will worship this Sunday, May 7, at 9 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion and a sermon based on John 14:1-14 titled “Going Home.” A time of fellowship will follow the service.
The Zion service will be livestreamed and recorded for later viewing. The link will be posted on Zion’s website and Facebook page Saturday afternoon.
Fellowship follows prayer, worship
LA GRANDE — On Sunday, May 7, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande will celebrate the fifth Sunday of Easter during a Morning Prayer service at 10 a.m. with M.J. Heather officiating. There will be a coffee hour and fellowship following the service.
Stake conference looks at conversion ‘from the inside out’
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — A stake conference for the La Grande Oregon Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7. The general theme for the conference is “Conversion to the Gospel of Jesus Christ from the Inside Out.” Meetings will include a leadership session beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a session for all adults at 7 p.m. Saturday, and a general session for all members and friends at 10 a.m. Sunday. Elder Richard S. Hutchins of the Seventy will preside over the various sessions.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of May 8 is based on Matthew 19-20, Mark 10 and Luke 18. This lesson discusses marriage as part of God’s eternal plan and explains that God’s mercy is for all people.
May 7 service includes Holy Communion
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will worship this Sunday, May 7, at 11 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion. The sermon — “Going Home” — will be based on John 14:1-14. A time of fellowship follows the service.
On Sundays at 9:30 a.m., a book group meets in the downstairs library. The group is currently discussing “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo.
