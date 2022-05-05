Worship includes tribute to mothers
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate and honor mothers on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8. Pastor Archie Hook’s message, “A Mother’s Love — Willing to Let Go,” will be taken from Exodus 2:1-4. All women will be gifted with a flower, and a tribute to mothers will be read during worship.
Teaching focuses on the Lord’s Prayer
ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Community Congregational Church on Sunday, May 8, offers Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. This week the focus will be on Matthew 6:9-13, as the congregation continues its series studying the Lord’s Prayer. Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel is taking an in-depth look at the prayer that Jesus taught his disciples, focusing this week on the line “who art in Heaven.”
Wards will plan individual Mother’s Day activities
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, May 8, mothers will be honored and celebrated during worship services of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with wards planning their own individual activities, which may include the primary children singing the intermediate hymn. Members of the congregation will speak during Sacrament Service, followed by Relief Society, Priesthood and youth groups during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of May 9 is based on Numbers 11-14 and 20-24, which covers a time when the children of Israel are preparing to enter the promised land and the Lord continues to teach them to follow his chosen servants and to trust in him, even in the most difficult times.
Study of John begins this week after worship
LA GRANDE — A Mother’s Day Morning Prayer service begins at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, followed by a time of fellowship. A study of the Book of John begins this week after worship, and the “Mostly Social Book Club” will meet at 6 p.m. Sunday in the church hall. Those who attend are asked to bring a dish to share.
Services held in Union and Wallowa counties
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, May 8, Faith Lutheran Church will hold a worship service at 10 a.m. in La Grande and at 2 p.m. in Enterprise. The sermon at both services will be based on John 10:22-30, which immediately follows Jesus explaining that he is the Good Shepherd. In verse 27 Jesus assures us: “My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me.”
Message is titled ‘Being Still’
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship on Sunday, May 8, at 9 a.m. The sermon, “Being Still,” is based on Psalm 23 and John 10:22-30. The service will include Holy Communion, and fellowship time will follow. The service will be streamed live to YouTube, and the link will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on May 7.
