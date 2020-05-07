God has worked through mothers to bring life and care
LA GRANDE — La Grande’s Faith Lutheran Church is posting the weekly sermon on its website, www.lgfaithlcms.org. This week’s message will focus on John 14:1 in which Christ proclaims, “Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in Me.” He follows this with very assuring words of God the Father’s house having many rooms that he is preparing for us, and he promises to come again to take his faithful with him. If we focus on this good news, our hearts will not be troubled.
This Sunday we give thanks to God for our mothers, whom God has worked through to bring us life and care.
St. Peter’s offers online worship
LA GRANDE — Links to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s online worship for Sunday will be posted on the church’s Facebook page on Saturday. St. Peter’s will not worship in person until May 31 at the earliest. In the meantime, offerings can be mailed to the church at P.O. Box 1001, La Grande 97850.
Zion Lutheran online service posted weekly
LA GRANDE — Links to an online worship will be posted on Zion Lutheran Church’s website and Facebook page on Saturday. To submit offerings, mail them to the church at 902 Fourth St., La Grande 97850.
Trusting in the Lord helps us overcome difficulties
NORTHEAST OREGON — Members of the local and regional congregations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of May 11-17 will study Mosiah 18-24 in the Book of Mormon, which discusses the covenant of baptism, baptism by immersion, and the need to be united in our beliefs. This lesson also reminds us that God can make our burdens light and teaches us that trusting in the Lord doesn’t always prevent difficulties, but it does help us overcome them. Access to these scriptures and lesson material can be obtained by downloading a mobile app called Gospel Library, which is free for anyone interested.
George Chadwick, president of the La Grande Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has taken this opportunity to remind us that “during these times of concern over the current pandemic we should all remember that the Lord is in charge and is aware of us individually. We can look to him for comfort, peace, and guidance.”
What does spirituality mean to you?
LA GRANDE — The Observer is seeking comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email news@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
