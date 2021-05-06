FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Pastor Shari Eggleston will complete her time as interim pastor at the La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Sunday, May 9. Her message, “Fare Thee Well,” will come from Jeremiah 29:11 and Deuteronomy 34:1-4. There will be a time of fellowship immediately following worship, to wish her well.
Pastor Archie Hook has been called to be the new pastor at the church and will begin his ministry next week, leading worship on May 16.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will meet in person this Sunday, May 9, at 9 a.m. COVID precautions will be in place, including masks and social distancing. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to the office via email or phone by noon Saturday. The service will also be livestreamed to Youtube, and the link for that stream will be posted Saturday on Zion’s Facebook page and website.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — The first episodes of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ general conference podcast are now available. New episodes will be published weekly; https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/ for more information.
There will be a stake youth activity/service project at the Catherine Creek Lodge for young men and women ages 11-18 Saturday, May 8. Small groups will be maintained and COVID-19 restrictions apply, so contact your ward leadership for more information and assigned time.
Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9, and primary children will be singing a special musical number for mothers during the Sacrament service. The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of May 10 will be on Doctrine & Covenants 49-50, which are revelations through Joseph Smith in May 1831 concerning the organization of the church and what were acceptable practices, then and now.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church has resumed in-person worship and will meet Sunday, May 9, at 11 a.m. for a service of Morning Prayer. COVID precautions will be in place, including the requirement of masks and social distancing. The service will be recorded, and that video will be posted Sunday afternoon or evening to St. Peters’ Facebook page and member emails.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church Sunday, May 9, will be based on John 15:9-17. In these verses there are several reassurances from Jesus that he loves us, that we are his “friends,” and that “you did not choose Me, but I chose you....” Jesus gives the purpose for what he teaches, establishes and maintains in verse 11: “These things I have spoken to you, that My joy may be in you and that your joy may be full.” Our Lord cares for us and nurtures us. Services begin at 10 a.m. in La Grande and at 2 p.m. in Enterprise.
