CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Nov. 16 is based on the Book of Mormon’s Ether Chapters 6-11. These verses cover the travel of the Jaredites to the promised land and the reign of both righteous and unrighteous leaders over several generations, and how this impacted the people and their prosperity.
At this time of great global need, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is encouraging people to bring light to the world this Christmas season through simple, meaningful acts of service. Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy, stated, “We can be a light that can shine to the world. We invite all to join with us this Christmas season and light the world, one person at a time, one by one, just as the Savior did. Together, we can end 2020 on a positive note.” Beginning Nov. 15, visit LightTheWorld.org to learn of ways to serve one another and how to receive daily prompts on service ideas.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church is suspending in-person worship while Unon County is on a two-week pause due to increased COVID-19 cases. We hope to resume in-person worship on Nov. 29. Our office will also be closed during the pause. A recorded worship will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website over the weekend.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The sermon Sunday, Nov. 15, at Faith Lutheran Church will be based on Matthew 25:14-30, the Parable of the Talents. In this teaching we see that God carefully distributes gifts to each person according to their ability, and we are highly honored as we use those gifts with the words: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Faith Lutheran will have its annual voters meeting following the Divine Service. At this meeting the congregation is given reports on the church’s ministries along with considering a 2021 budget and slate of church officers. Congregants may access the meeting via technology.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not be worshipping in person until 2021. Links to a recorded worship will be posted to the church’s Facebook page over the weekend.
