Zion Lutheran offers online resources for worship
LA GRANDE — La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church will meet for worship this Sunday, Nov. 14, at 9 a.m. Fellowship time will follow. Masks and social distancing are required.
The service will not be available online this week, but other online worship options will be posted on Zion’s Facebook and website on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Service of Morning Prayer held at St. Peter’s
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande will meet for Morning Prayer at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will not be available online this week so other online worship opportunities will be posted on Saturday, Nov. 13, to the church’s Facebook page.
Fellowship includes bowling, Bible study
LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE — The Faith Lutheran Church congregation will fellowship with bowling, followed by a Bible Study and dinner on Saturday, Nov. 13.
On Sunday, Nov. 14, Faith Lutheran’s Matins Service in La Grande begins at 10 a.m., and a Divine Service in Enterprise is at 2 p.m.
The sermon will be based on Mark 13:1-13, which recounts a time when Jesus would soon be taken from his disciples and he was encouraging them: “And when they bring you to trial and deliver you over, do not be anxious beforehand what you are to say, but say whatever is given you in that hour, for it is not you who speaks, but the Holy Spirit.”
Weekly lesson looks at second coming of Christ
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The primary children will present the Sunday, Nov. 14, Sacrament Service program for seven wards within the La Grande Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Elgin, John Day, Baker 1st, Baker Valley, and La Grande 1st, 2nd and 4th. Members of the congregation will be speaking at the other six wards. The second hour meetings will be Priesthood and Relief Society.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Nov. 15 is based on Doctrine & Covenants Sections 133-134, which discusses the second coming of Jesus Christ and states that “governments were instituted of God for the benefit of man.”
Sermon drawn from book of Amos
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Presbyterian Church will meet in person at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Pastor Laura’s sermon, “Fluid Justice,” is based on Amos 5. Masks and social distancing are required.
The service may also be joined virtually at www.facebook.com/groups/fpclagrande. Access to the sermons are available at that link at any time.
Service includes tribute in honor of veterans
LA GRANDE — Pastor Archie Hook will speak on the “Eleventh Hour,” drawn from 2 Thessalonians 2:13-17, during his message at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in La Grande on Sunday, Nov. 14.
The service will feature a tribute to veterans, including a special presentation of military hats put together by Sharon Hohstadt. Worship begins at 10 a.m.
— The Observer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.