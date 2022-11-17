LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church will meet at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The message, “Through Christ Give Thanks to God,” will be based on Colossians 3:16-17.
The church office will close early, at noon, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Sacrament service teaching will highlight ‘Lessons at the Well’
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — La Grande Stake High Council members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Nov. 20, will be speaking in area wards during Sacrament services on Sister Susan H.
Porter’s talk titled “Lessons at the Well.” Porter shared the teaching during a women’s session at the April 2022 General Conference. Sunday school classes will be held during the second hour of worship services.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Nov. 21 is based on the Old Testament books of Jonah and Micah and explores how the Lord is merciful to all who turn to him.
The Meridian and Columbia River temples will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and on Thanksgiving,
Nov. 24.
Nov. 20 service includes Holy Communion
LA GRANDE — On Sunday, Nov. 20, Zion Lutheran Church will worship at 9 a.m. The sermon will reference Jeremiah 23:1-6 and Luke 23:33-43, and is titled “Royalty and Remembrance.” The service will include Holy Communion and will be followed by a time of fellowship.
Sermon based on Old and New Testament scriptures
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will worship on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. The sermon, “Royalty and Remembrance,” will be based on Jeremiah 23:1-6 and Luke 23:33-43. The service will be followed by a time of fellowship.
Also on Sunday mornings, the book group is currently discussing Karen Armstrong’s “Sacred Nature,” beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the church’s downstairs library.
What does spirituality mean to you?
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
We also invite announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.