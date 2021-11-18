Communion will be served at in-person worship
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for worship at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. The service will include Holy Communion. Masks and social distancing are required.
The service will be live-streamed, and the link to that stream will be posted on the church’s Facebook page on Saturday, Nov. 20. That same link can be used to watch the service at a later time.
Faith Lutheran Church prepares for 2022
LA GRANDE — The sermon on Sunday, Nov. 21, at Faith Lutheran Church’s Divine Service will focus on a reading for the last Sunday of the church year from Mark 13:24-37. In this passage Jesus explains that “the sun will be darkened and the moon will not give its light.”
Faith’s congregation will have its annual voters’ meeting following the Divine Service. There will be a hosted sandwich bar luncheon provided by the Lutheran Church Extension Fund, reports for the ministry of Faith Lutheran, election of church officers and presentation of a proposed 2022 budget.
Eric Valentine will give Sunday message
LA GRANDE — This Sunday, Nov, 21, First Presbyterian Church will meet in person at 9:30 a.m. The message, given by Eric Valentine, will be “Waiting for Sunlight,” based on Mark 9.
Masks and social distancing are required. The service may be joined virtually at www.facebook.com/groups/fpclagrande. Access to the sermons are available at that link at any time.
Fellowship time follows Zion Lutheran service
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church’s worship service on Sunday, Nov. 21, begins at 9 a.m. The service, which will include Holy Communion, will be followed by a time of fellowship. Masks and social distancing are required.
The service will be streamed live to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Jesus calls his followers to ‘get out of the boat’
LA GRANDE — The First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Pastor Archie Hook’s message, drawn from Matthew 14:22-33, will be “Get Out of the Boat.” In verse 27, Jesus said to his disciples: “Take courage! It is I. Don’t be afraid.”
Weekly lesson tells of Joseph Smith’s martyrdom
EASTERN OREGON — The primary children will present the Sunday, Nov. 21, Sacrament Service program at the La Grande 3rd Ward within the La Grande Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The High Council representatives will speak in the other wards on President Nelson’s recent conference talk titled “The Temple and Your Spiritual Foundation.”
The martyrdom of Joseph Smith and his brother Hyrum in 1844 in Carthage, Illinois, along with the beginning of the westward migration of the early saints, are topics of study for the “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Nov. 22, based on Doctrine and Covenants Sections 135-136. All lesson materials are available from the free Gospel Library mobile app or from the church’s website.
This month, Fast Sunday will be on Nov. 28, and a special Stake Conference is planned for Dec. 5.
