FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE — Faith Lutheran Church worship services this Sunday, Nov. 22, are scheduled for 10 a.m. in La Grande and 2 p.m. in Enterprise. The sermon will be based on Matthew 25:31-46 with the teaching of the sheep and the goats. The sheep are those who are encouraged when they serve others. To them, the king answers: “Truly I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to Me.”
This Sunday is the last Sunday of the church year. Next Sunday is the First Sunday of Advent in which the church celebrates the advent of Jesus Christ into the world as a baby.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will not hold in-person worship while Union County and the state are on a two-week freeze due to increased COVID cases. A recorded worship will be posted on Zion’s Facebook and website over the weekend. The congregation plans to resume in-person worship once restrictions are lifted. The church office will be closed until then.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — In-person worship services at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not be held until 2021, due to COVID-19. An online recorded worship will be posted to Facebook over the weekend.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — Russel M. Nelson, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will share a special message at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. This message will focus on ways to find hope and healing through Jesus Christ during the difficult times we are experiencing. To learn more, visit www.churchofjesuschrist.org. To hear this message, tune in to one of President Nelson’s social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) or the church’s main YouTube channel. Following this event, the video will be available to watch on demand or to download from the church’s website.
In addition, everyone is invited to visit LightTheWorld.org to learn of ways to serve one another and receive daily prompts on service ideas.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Nov. 23 is based on the Book of Mormon’s Ether chapters 12-15, which provides a lesson on the power of faith and covers the ultimate destruction of the Jaredite nation.
