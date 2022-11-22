Nov. 27 is first Sunday of Advent
LA GRANDE — The United Methodist Church will celebrate the first Sunday of Advent on Nov. 27 beginning at 11 a.m. The sermon, drawn from Romans 13:11-14 and Matthew 24:36-44, is titled “Wake Up!” The service will be followed by a fellowship time.
Also on Sunday mornings, a book group meets to discuss Karen Armstrong’s “Sacred Nature” at 9:30 a.m. in the church’s downstairs library.
Sermon drawn from Matthew and Romans
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will worship on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 9 a.m. The service will celebrate the first Sunday of Advent and also will include Holy Communion. The sermon — titled “Wake Up!” — will be based on Romans 13:11-14 and Matthew 24:36-44. After the service is a time of fellowship.
Thanksgiving Day service begins at 10 a.m.
LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church will be having a Thanksgiving Day service at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. This is an opportunity for everyone to come and give thanks.
The Divine service on Sunday, Nov. 27, will be the first Sunday of Advent. Advent is a season preparing for the Savior Jesus Christ who came to the world as a baby: “Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!” (Matthew 21:9).
Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 30, there will be an Advent service on Wednesday evenings. The theme for the Advent series will be “This Is My Son.” The services will begin at 6:30 p.m. A soup supper is offered prior to the service at 5:30 p.m.
‘The Promise of Christmas’ virtual concert accessible on Nov. 25
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are encouraged to show gratitude for the many wonderful gifts from the Heavenly Father, for it is his desire that we find happiness in this life. From the Pearl of Great Price we read: “For behold, this is my work and my glory — to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man” (Moses 1:39).
A special program titled “The Promise of Christmas” will be available from the church’s website and YouTube channel starting Friday, Nov. 25. The hour-long virtual concert is presented by Temple Square Performances and celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.
On Sunday, Nov. 27, members of the congregation will be speaking during Sacrament service, and Relief Society, Priesthood and youth groups will meet during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Nov. 28 is based on the Old Testament books of Nahum, Habakkuk and Zephaniah, exploring how these prophecies reveal the Lord’s feelings about pride and wickedness, along with guidance on how we can turn away from them.
Board meeting follows Nov. 27 service
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church will meet at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 27, the first Sunday of Advent, for worship. “The Timing of Jesus’ Birth” will be the theme of the message by Pastor Archie Hook.
After the service there will be a general board meeting.
