COMMUNITY DRIVE-THRU COMMUNION EVENT
LA GRANDE — The community is invited to join a drive-thru Communion event Sunday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Presbyterian Friendship Center’s parking lot. COVID-19 precautions will be in place. All are welcome.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — The first six chapters of Moroni, which is the final book of the Book of Mormon, is the subject of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ lesson for the week beginning Nov. 30. This lesson focuses on the attributes of disciples of Jesus Christ and on priesthood blessings, including baptism, confirmation, ordination and the sacrament.
Sharing daily thoughts of gratitude is a challenge recently issued by Russel M. Nelson, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Members are encouraged to learn more by listening to his inspirational and uplifting message of hope at http://LTW.how/37. There is a free mobile app available called “Gospel Library” that provides easy access to President Nelson’s remarks and to electronic copies of all scriptures and lesson materials.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not worship in person this Sunday, Nov. 29, due to COVID-19. Congregants will participate in the drive-thru Communion in the Presbyterian Friendship Center’s parking lot. Links to a recorded worship will be posted to St. Peter’s Facebook over the weekend.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church is pausing in-person worship while the state is on a two-week freeze due to increased COVID-19 cases. In-person worship to resume once restrictions are lifted. The church’s office also will be closed until then. A recorded worship will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website over the weekend. The church is participating in the drive-thru Communion event at the Presbyterian Friendship Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.