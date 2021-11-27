Message drawn from book of Jeremiah
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Presbyterian Church will celebrate the First Sunday of Advent, Nov. 28, at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Keith’s message, “Living Like People of Hope,” will be drawn from Jeremiah 26:1, 4-14. Masks are required. You may also join the service online at www.facebook.com/groups/fpclagrande. Later, there also will be a link providing access to the recorded service.
Midweek Advent services begin Dec. 1
northeastern oregon — Faith Lutheran Church will hold a Divine Service at 10 a.m. in La Grande and at 2 p.m. in Enterprise on Sunday, Nov. 28. The service will use readings for the beginning of the Advent Season, which recognizes the arrival (advent) of God becoming flesh and dwelling among us. The message will consider the blessings of Jesus Christ and his established ministry resulting in joyful proclamations of God’s kingdom, based on Luke 19:39-40.
Wednesday Advent services begin Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in La Grande. The theme for these services will be the Symbols of Salvation, with the Dec. 1 service focusing on the symbol of the burning bush. A soup supper precedes these midweek services at 5:30 p.m.
Communion served at in-person service
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for worship at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. The service will include Holy Communion. Masks and social distancing are required.
The service will be live-streamed, and the link to that stream will be posted on the church’s Facebook page on Saturday, Nov. 27. That same link can be used to watch the service at a later time.
Fellowship time follows worship at Zion Lutheran
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church’s worship service on Sunday, Nov. 28, begins at 9 a.m. The service, which will include Holy Communion, will be followed by a time of fellowship. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be streamed live to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday, Nov. 27.
First candle of Advent lit during service
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate the First Sunday of Advent, Nov. 28, with a message of hope. During the service, which begins at 10 a.m., Pastor Archie Hook will preach from Matthew 1:20-21 on “Joseph’s Hope,” and Hank and Cheryl Hudson will light the first candle of the Advent season.
Watch ‘Witnesses of Christ’ broadcast Sunday evening
northeastern oregon — Due to a special stake conference on Dec. 5, the La Grande Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its December Fast Sunday on Nov. 28. Individual testimonies will be shared during Sunday’s Sacrament Service.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Nov. 29 is based on Doctrine and Covenants Sections 137-138, which are revelations given to two different prophets, more than 80 years apart, about life in the eternities after we die and the kingdoms that exist in heaven.
All are encouraged to watch “Witnesses of Christ,” a special broadcast on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. (PST) on the church’s website, which will feature peace-filled messages and new arrangements of favorite hymns. The website also includes information on ways to “Light the World with Love” while celebrating the birth of Christ this Christmas season.
Elder Gary Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Elder Ken Firmage, Area Seventy, will speak at the Dec. 5 stake conference.
