Teaching will come from book of Jude
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church will meet for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Pastor Archie Hook will preach from Jude 1:20-23. The title of the message will be “In the Fight.”
Communion service commemorates All Saints Day
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will commemorate All Saints Day at worship on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 9 a.m. The sermon, titled “Blessed,” will be based on Luke 6:20-31. The service will include Holy Communion and will be followed by a time of fellowship.
New ‘Friend to Friend’ episode released Nov. 5
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Sunday, Nov. 6, is Fast Sunday for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Members will have the opportunity to share testimonies during the Sacrament Service, as well as to make donations to help the less fortunate. Sunday school classes will be held during the second hour of worship services.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of 11/7 is taken from the books of Hosea and Joel, with a focus on the importance of keeping the covenants made with God and his willingness to forgive us if we stumble along the way.
Primary children, parents and teachers are invited to view a new “Friend to Friend” episode titled “My Heavenly Father Loves Me.” This film will be released at 8 a.m. (local time) Saturday, Nov. 5, and be available anytime thereafter. It features music, activities and messages from the Primary General Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Book group continues on Sunday mornings
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will commemorate All Saints Day during worship on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. The sermon will be based on Luke 6:20-31 and is titled “Blessed.” The service will include Holy Communion. A time of fellowship will follow the service.
Also on Sunday mornings, the book group is currently discussing Karen Armstrong’s “Sacred Nature,” beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the church’s downstairs library.
First Sunday potluck follows Nov. 6 service
LA GRANDE — This Sunday, Nov. 6, Faith Lutheran Church will observe All Saint Day during the Divine Service. All Saints Day, on Nov. 1 each year, has been passed on in the church since 609 AD. The day is an opportunity to reverently honor those who have finished their faith temporal existence and are at peace with God. The Gospel reading for the service is Matthew 5:1-12, which records people being drawn to Jesus: “Seeing the crowds, (Jesus) went up on the mountain, and when He sat down, His disciples came to Him” (verse 1). Jesus continues to draw faithful people to him. Following the service will be the First Sunday potluck.
Do spiritual matters matter?
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer. Also, we invite announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page. To learn more, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.