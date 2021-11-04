Sharing our time, talents and treasures
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate stewardship on Sunday, Nov. 7. The worship service begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Archie Hook’s message, “To Give or Not to Give,” looks at the use of our time, talents and treasures, referring to this year’s stewardship theme of Generations of Generosity from Psalm 145:1-7.
Bishop preaches and presides at St. Peter’s
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande will meet for worship at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7. Bishop Patrick Bell will be preaching and presiding, and the service will include Holy Communion. Masks and social distancing are required.
The service will be live-streamed, and the link to that stream will be posted to the church’s Facebook page on Saturday, Nov. 6. That same link can also be used to watch the service at a later time.
Faith Lutheran Church observes All Saints Day
LA GRANDE — Nov. 1 was All Saints Day, a time to respectfully remember those who died with faith in Jesus Christ. This observance began in the year 609 AD, and many Christians continue to honor those who have preceded them into the life hereafter. On Sunday, Nov. 7, Faith Lutheran Church will observe All Saints Day, expounding on the traditional reading of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, which begins with nine statements of “Blessed are...” in Matthew 5:1-12. These are called the Beatitudes.
The First Sunday potluck follows the Divine Service.
Presbyterian service offered in person and online
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Presbyterian Church will meet on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Keith’s sermon, “Hearing the Still, Small Voice,” is based on 1 Kings 19:1-18. Masks and social distancing are required.
The service may be joined virtually at www.facebook.com/groups/fpclagrande. Access to the sermons are available at that link anytime.
Learn about senior mission opportunities at gathering
LA GRANDE — This Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints testimonies will be shared during Sacrament Service and the second hour will be Sunday school.
Members of the La Grande Stake are encouraged to join with other local faith groups and individuals on Sunday to fast and pray for additional moisture this winter in order to end the local and regional drought conditions.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Nov. 8 is based on Doctrine & Covenants Sections 129-132, which touch on the subjects of the Godhead, eternal families and plural marriage.
The La Grande Stake Presidency is hosting a fireside on senior missionary opportunities this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the Stake Center on Gekeler Lane. All who are interested in serving a senior mission within the next five years, or who just want to learn more about senior missions, are encouraged to attend, either in person or virtually.
Service includes Holy Communion
LA GRANDE — La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship this Sunday, Nov. 7, at 9 a.m. The service, which will include Holy Communion, will be followed by a time of fellowship. Masks and social distancing are required.
The service will also be streamed live to YouTube. The link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday, Nov. 6.
