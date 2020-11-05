FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday, Nov. 8, will expound upon Matthew 25:1-13, in which Jesus teaches a parable about 10 maidens with their lamps and only five with enough oil. All were waiting and even “rose and trimmed their lamps” to welcome the groom, who represents Jesus Christ. Christians are urged to be prepared with all that is provided to properly welcome our Savior. Sunday, there will be a Matins Service in La Grande with a baptism at 10 a.m. and then a Divine Service in Enterprise at 2 p.m.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — For the week of Nov. 9, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” study of the Book of Mormon turns to Ether chapters 1-5, which is a history of the Jaredites, who were a group of people who arrived in the Western Hemisphere centuries before the Nephites.
The records of these people were found by the people of Limhi in the days of King Mosiah (Mosiah 8:5-14) in about 121 BC and were handed down from generation to generation until Mormon was commanded to abridge the records and include this history in the Book of Mormon. The scriptures in Ether teach us a great deal about personal revelation and remind us that we are created in the image of God.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — An in-person worship service with Holy Communion will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church with COVID-19 precautions in place, including wearing face masks and social distancing. There will not be Sunday school nor a coffee hour.
People who are planning to attend should RSVP by noon Saturday at 541-963-5998 or office@zionlagrande.org. The service will be recorded and uploaded late Sunday or Monday to Zion’s Facebook and website for viewing by those not able to attend.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not worship in person until 2021, due to COVID-19.
Links to a recording of Zion Lutheran’s in-person worship on Sunday, Nov. 8, also also be posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page late Sunday or sometime on Monday.
