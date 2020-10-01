PRESBYTERIAN FRIENDSHIP CENTER
LA GRANDE — An ecumenical drive-thru Communion event is planned for Sunday, Oct. 4, in the Presbyterian Friendship Center parking lot, corner of Sixth and Spring, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will include a Blessing of the Animals. All are welcome.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 190th Semiannual General Conference will be held virtually Oct. 3-4. The conference will consist of five sessions for individuals, families and friends of the church. A morning session at 9 a.m. and afternoon session on both days. A women’s session for all women and young women ages 11 and older will begin at 5 p.m. PDT Saturday evening. Go to www.churchofjesuschrist.org to watch or learn of other ways to connect to the conference.
Members are encouraged to consider volunteering for the Red Cross, which has reached out to the church to express its need. The organization is overstretched with multiple level 7 disasters and has issued an urgent request for volunteers to staff their increasing need for shelters. Volunteers for two-week assignments are needed to deploy quickly to help fire victims in Oregon and California or hurricane victims in Louisiana and Florida. Go to www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer/urgent-need-for-volunteers.html to learn more and apply. This is a great way to follow the teachings of our savior and serve one another.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not meet in person for worship Sunday, Oct. 4, due to COVID-19. Links to an online worship for Sunday will be posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday. The congregation will not hold in-person worship until 2021.
Members of the congregation are invited to participate in an ecumenical drive-thru Communion and Blessing of the Animals Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Presbyterian Friendship Center parking lot.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The Zion Lutheran Church congregation will worship Sunday, Oct. 4, at 9 a.m.
There will not be Sunday school or a coffee hour. People who are planning to attend should RSVP by noon on Saturday at 541-963-5998 or office@zionlagrande.org. A link to an online worship service for those who are unable or not ready to worship in-person will be posted on Zion’s website and Facebook page on Saturday.
Members of the congregation are invited to participate in an ecumenical drive-thru Communion and Blessing of the Animals Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Presbyterian Friendship Center parking lot.
GRACE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
ISLAND CITY — Sunday, Oct. 4, at Grace Community Lutheran Church Pastor Curt Bakker will preach from Psalm 80, Isaiah 5 and Matthew 21.The title of his message is “The Vineyard Planted and Uprooted.”
Thursday Bible study has resumed at 10 a.m. and will be studying the book of Jonah. All gatherings are held at The Place on Buchanan Lane in Island City.
