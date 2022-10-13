Worship service features guest speaker Oct. 16
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will worship this Sunday, Oct. 16, at 9 a.m. with guest speaker Sally Wiens. The sermon will be based on 1 Corinthians 13:1-13 and is titled “Healing Through Compassion and Love.” The service will be followed by fellowship time.
Afternoon meeting focuses on missions in Haiti
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church during the 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, service will expound on a parable that Jesus shared concerning a widow who was persistent in her requests. Jesus assures us that “He will give justice to them (us) speedily.” However, the concern is whether he “will find faith on earth” (Luke 18:8). We are to practice persistence, steadfastness and consistency in biblical teachings for life now to the full, followed with an everlasting fulfilled life.
Following the Divine service will be the monthly Church Council meeting and Junior Confirmation.
At 4 p.m. Oct. 16 there will be a meeting for the Nord Est Haiti Lutheran Mission. The Haitians are struggling with much more inflation than we are experiencing and some people are taking drastic measures. Prayer and support are requested for this troubled country.
Attend La Grande Stake conference in person or via broadcast
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The La Grande Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its stake conference Oct. 15-16. Meetings will be held in person in La Grande and broadcast to the buildings in Enterprise, John Day, Baker City and Halfway. On Saturday there will be a leadership training at 4:30 p.m. followed by a general session at 7 p.m. for those 18 and older. On Sunday there will be a general session starting at 10 a.m. for all who wish to attend.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Oct. 17 is based on Jeremiah 30-33 and Lamentations 1 and 3, with a focus on gathering Israel in these, the latter days, and how scriptures have power to turn us away from evil.
Committee Fair follows First Christian Church serviceLA GRANDE — The worship service at La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Sunday, Oct. 16, begins at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Archie Hook’s message, “Comfort in Rebellion,” is drawn from Jonah 1:4-6. Following worship, there will be a Committee Fair, with refreshments.
Book club discusses ‘Sacred Nature’ on Sundays
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will worship this Sunday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. The sermon, “Healing Through Compassion and Love,” will be based on 1 Corinthians 13:1-13 and shared by guest speaker Sally Wiens. After the service, there will be a time of fellowship.
Also on Sunday morning, the book group will continue discussing Karen Armstrong’s “Sacred Nature.” The group meets at 9:30 a.m. downstairs in the church library.
— The Observer
