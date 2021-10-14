LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) meets Sunday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. This week Pastor Archie Hook will speak from Exodus 3:1-6. His message will challenge us to answer “Here I am!” when God calls our name.
Zion Lutheran offers virtual worship resources
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church in La Grande will meet for worship on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 9 a.m. A time of fellowship will follow the service. Masks and social distancing are required. There will not be a livestream of the service this week. Suggested online worship options will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Regional stake conference is this weekend
NORTHEAST OREGON — The 2021 stake conference for the La Grande Oregon Stake of the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints is Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16-17. Meetings will include a leadership session at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, an adult session at 7 p.m. Saturday, and a general session for all members and friends at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
The Saturday evening and Sunday morning sessions will be held in person at the La Grande Stake Center on Gekeler and will be shown in the Baker City, John Day, Pine Valley and Enterprise buildings. These sessions may also be viewed online; contact your local ward leadership for a link.
Doctrine and Covenants sections 121-123 are the topic of study for next week’s “Come, Follow Me” lesson.
Service of Morning Prayer held at St. Peter’s
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande will meet for a service of Morning Prayer at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will not be available online this week, but other virtual worship opportunities will be posted on Saturday, Oct. 16, to the church’s Facebook page.
Message focuses on God’s mercy
LA GRANDE — This Sunday, Oct. 17, the sermon at Faith Lutheran Church in La Grande will expound on Mark 10, where Jesus tells his disciples that entering the kingdom of God will not be easy for anyone, rich or poor, but with God salvation is possible. Humankind is to be humbled and appreciative of God’s mercy and grace. After the 10 a.m. Divine Service will be a church council meeting and junior confirmation.
— The Observer
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.