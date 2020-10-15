FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church will consider the crafty approach that Jesus’ opponents used to try to “entangle” him in Matthew 22. They thought they were patronizing him but actually were describing Jesus properly as they said, “Teacher, we know that You are true and teach the way of God truthfully” (vs. 16). May humankind continue to seek Jesus and his truth.
Following the Divine Service will be the monthly church council meeting at which the Nominating Committee and Budget Committee 2021 plans will be established.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Oct. 19 is based on 3 Nephi 27330 and 4 Nephi 1, which are found in the Book of Mormon, Another Testament of Jesus Christ. This lesson covers the final teachings of Christ to the people who witnessed his visit to the Western Hemisphere and the subsequent 200 years of peace when “there could not be a happier people” (4 Nephi 1:16).
In a recent letter to all members, the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints declared the political neutrality of the church and encouraged all members to exercise their right to vote and participate in the local and national political process. Members were asked to become informed about the issues and candidates. Members also were encouraged to strive to live the gospel in their own lives by demonstrating Christ-like love and civility in political discourse. Visit the “newsroom” on the church’s website to read a copy of the First Presidency’s letter.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — An in-person worship service will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church with COVID-19 precautions in place, including wearing face masks and social distancing. There will not be Sunday school nor a coffee hour. People who are planning to attend should RSVP by noon Saturday at 541-963-5998 or office@zionlagrande.org. A link to an online worship service for those who are unable or not ready to worship in person will be posted Saturday on Zion’s website and Facebook page.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not be worshipping in person until 2021. Links to an online worship for Sunday will be posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday.
