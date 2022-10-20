Oct. 23 sermon takes look at importance of humility

NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church during the Sunday service on Oct. 23 will be based on Luke 18:9-17. In these verses Jesus tells a parable teaching about the error of trusting in ourselves for righteousness. This self-righteous approach leads people to also treat others with contempt. Jesus compliments the person who went to worship saying, “God, be merciful to me, a sinner!” (Luke 18:13). Jesus further explains that “the one who humbles himself will be exalted” (Luke 18:14). The La Grande service begins at 10 a.m., and the Enterprise service is at 2 p.m.

