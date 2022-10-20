Oct. 23 sermon takes look at importance of humility
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church during the Sunday service on Oct. 23 will be based on Luke 18:9-17. In these verses Jesus tells a parable teaching about the error of trusting in ourselves for righteousness. This self-righteous approach leads people to also treat others with contempt. Jesus compliments the person who went to worship saying, “God, be merciful to me, a sinner!” (Luke 18:13). Jesus further explains that “the one who humbles himself will be exalted” (Luke 18:14). The La Grande service begins at 10 a.m., and the Enterprise service is at 2 p.m.
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, there will be a Bible study and confirmation classes in Enterprise beginning at 11 a.m.
Jonah is focus of worship service message
LA GRANDE — Pastor Archie Hook at the La Grande First Christian Church on Sunday, Oct. 23, will preach from Jonah 2:1-2. The title of his sermon is “Speaking From the Grave.” The worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.
Guest to lead Communion service on Oct. 23
LA GRANDE — This Sunday, Oct. 23, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Mary Lujan is visiting to celebrate a Communion service starting at 10 a.m. A time of fellowship follows the service.
Potluck follows worship service
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will worship this Sunday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. The sermon, based on Luke 18:9-14, is titled “Humility.” A potluck will follow the service.
Also on Sunday morning, the book group will continue discussing Karen Armstrong’s “Sacred Nature.” The group meets at 9:30 a.m. downstairs in the church library.
Singles group meets Oct. 22 in Island City
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, Oct. 23, at the regional wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, members of the congregations will speak during Sacrament services. Relief Society, Priesthood and youth group meetings will be held during the second hour.
The singles group is having an activity on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7-9 p.m. at the Island City building on McAlister. Bring your favorite board game and finger food to share.
The “Come, Follow Me” for the week of Oct. 24 is based on select chapters from Ezekiel with a focus on how we can apply in our lives the Lord’s commandment that we “eat” his words, be filled with them and then to teach them (chapter 3:1-4). The lesson also covers how the Lord desires to forgive us when we falter.
Worship gathering includes Communion and fellowship
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will have worship on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 9 a.m. The sermon, titled “Humility,” will be based on Luke 18:9-14. The service will include Holy Communion and will be followed by fellowship time.
Do spiritual matters matter?
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
Also, we invite announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page.
