Country Gospel band performs at First Christian Church
LA GRANDE — Soul Renovation, a country Gospel band from Wallowa County — will perform at the La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. Soul Renovation has been performing since 1995. Their desire is to lift Christ up through their message in song. All are welcome. Face masks are required.
Faith Lutheran services offered in Union and Wallowa counties
LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday, Oct. 24, will hold a worship service in La Grande at 10 a.m. and in Enterprise at 2 p.m. The sermon will be drawn from Mark 10:46-52, which tells of a man who had been taught about Jesus. When he knew Jesus was passing by, he called out to him for mercy. We are blessed by those who have helped us to know about Jesus and Jesus’ desire for us to be near him.
Join St. Peter’s service virtually, live or later
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande will meet for in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. The service will include Holy Communion. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be streamed live and also recorded. The link to the livestream will be posted to the church’s Facebook page on Saturday, Oct. 23. That same link can also be used to watch the service at a later time.
Livestreaming of service resumes at Zion Lutheran
LA GRANDE — The Sunday, Oct. 24, worship service at La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church begins at 9 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion and will be followed by a time of fellowship. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will also be livestreamed to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted the day before on Zion’s Facebook page and website.
Children present Primary Program at region’s services
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Children will present the annual Primary Program during the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Sacrament Service in the Pine Valley, Union and Enterprise wards on Sunday, Oct. 24. Members of the congregation will speak in the other La Grande stake wards, and the second hour will be Priesthood and Relief Society meetings.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Oct. 25 will be based on Doctrine and Covenants Section 124, which is a revelation given to Joseph Smith in January 1841 that provides direction for the members settling in Nauvoo, Illinois, and provides information on the temple they were to build. Lesson materials may be enhanced by a series of podcasts released this past week titled “The Nauvoo Temple: A Joseph Smith Papers Podcast.” Visit www.newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org to learn how to access this material.
What does spirituality mean to you?
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email news@lagrandeobserver.com or call 541-963-3161. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
