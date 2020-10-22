FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE — Faith Lutheran Church will be observing Reformation Day this Sunday, Oct. 25. Worship services will be held in La Grande at 10 a.m. and in Enterprise at 2 p.m. The sermon will be on John 8:31-36 in which Jesus assures us: “If you abide in My word, you truly are My disciples, and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” (John 8:31-32). This confused the Jews because they falsely thought they were free. Jesus explained, “Truly, truly, I say to you, everyone who commits sin is a slave to sin” (John 8:34). Sin is a condition that is true for all humankind, and Jesus is the one who sets us free.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — Mormon chapters 1-6 are the subject of study for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week beginning Monday, Oct. 26. These scriptures are found in the Book of Mormon, and a copy of the lesson material and scriptures can be obtained by downloading the mobile app “Gospel Library.” An ancient prophet who lived from about 310 to 385, Mormon abridged the sacred records placed in his care and called it the “Book of Mormon” (Mormon 1:1). This lesson discusses how sinful the people had become and how their loss of faith in God leads to destruction of the Nephite people.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — An in-person worship service will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church with COVID-19 precautions in place, including wearing face masks and social distancing. There will not be Sunday school nor a coffee hour. As it will be Reformation Sunday, congregants are encouraged to wear red. Those planning to attend should RSVP by noon Saturday at 541-963-5998 or office@zionlagrande.org. The service will be recorded and uploaded late Sunday or Monday to Zion’s Facebook and website for viewing by those not able to attend.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not worship in person until 2021, due to COVID-19. This week for online worship, links to a recording of Zion Lutheran Church’s in-person service will be posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page late Sunday, Oct. 25, or sometime on Monday, Oct. 26.
