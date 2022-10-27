LA GRANDE — Monday,

Oct. 31, is Reformation Day, the day before All Saints’ Day. On All Saints’ Day we remember the dearly departed in the faith. In Martin Luther’s time (1500s AD) many people gathered on All Saints’ Day at their churches. In 1517, Martin Luther posted concerns about church practices and beliefs on the church door in Wittenberg, Germany, on the “hallowed evening” before All Saints’ Day. This action is noted as the beginning of the Reformation of the western Christian Church.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— The Observer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.