Oct. 31, is Reformation Day, the day before All Saints’ Day. On All Saints’ Day we remember the dearly departed in the faith. In Martin Luther’s time (1500s AD) many people gathered on All Saints’ Day at their churches. In 1517, Martin Luther posted concerns about church practices and beliefs on the church door in Wittenberg, Germany, on the “hallowed evening” before All Saints’ Day. This action is noted as the beginning of the Reformation of the western Christian Church.
On Sunday, Oct. 30, La Grande’s Faith Lutheran Church will observe Reformation Day in its 10 a.m. Divine service. The sermon will expound on Jesus’ words in John 8:34 in which he said, “Truly, truly, I say to you, everyone who commits sin is a slave to sin.” A SHINE Preschool meeting will be held following the service.
At 3 p.m. on Oct. 30, there will be a joint Reformation service for Eastern Washington and Oregon at 3 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hermiston.
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Since Sunday, Oct. 30, is the fifth Sunday of the month, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the second hour will hold special lessons under the direction of the Bishopric and Ward Council for each individual ward or branch. During the Sacrament service, members of the congregation will speak on topics assigned by the Bishopric.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Oct. 31 is based on prophecies, miracles and guidance found in Daniel chapters 1-6 with a focus on the faith and strength of Daniel, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abed-nego.
The Meridian Temple will be closed from Oct. 31 through Nov. 14.
LA GRANDE — The congregations of Zion Lutheran Church and the United Methodist Church will commemorate the Reformation in a joint worship service on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Zion Lutheran Church. The service begins at 10 a.m. The sermon will be based on Jeremiah 31:31-34, Romans 3:19-28 and John 8:31-36, and is titled “Free at Last.” The service will include Holy Communion and will be followed by a potluck.
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Pastor Archie Hook will speak on “Stewardship” and the scripture is John 4:1-3.
