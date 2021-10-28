St. Peter’s and Zion Lutheran churches gather for joint Reformation Day service
LA GRANDE — The congregations of St. Peter’s Episcopal and Zion Lutheran churches will worship together at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Oct. 31, at Zion Lutheran Church. The service will include a commemoration of the Reformation. A Reformation- and Halloween-themed fellowship time will follow the service. Masks and social distancing are required.
The service will be livestreamed, and the link to that stream will be posted on Saturday, Oct. 30, on the two churches’ Facebook pages and on Zion’s website, www.zionlagrande.org. That same link can also be used to watch the service at a later time.
First Presbyterian Church celebrates All Saints Day
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Presbyterian Church will meet in person at 9:30 a.m. to celebrate All Saints Day. Pastor Laura’s sermon — “The House of God Is Full of Saints” — is based on 1 Kings 5:1-5, 8:1-13. Masks and social distancing are required.
Weekly lesson focuses on teachings of Joseph Smith
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Children will present the annual Primary Program during the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Sacrament Service in the Baker 2nd ward on Sunday, Oct. 31. Members of the congregation will speak during this service in other area wards. The second-hour lesson will be under the direction of the Bishopric for each individual ward.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Nov. 1 will be based on Doctrine and Covenants Sections 125-128, which were recorded in 1841 and 1842 and cover the teachings of Joseph Smith regarding baptisms for the dead and the salvation of our ancestors.
Members are encouraged to join local faith groups and individuals on Nov. 7 to fast and pray for additional moisture this winter in order to end the region’s drought conditions.
Message will explore the masks we wear
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in La Grande will observe All Saints Day, Sunday, Oct. 31. Pastor Archie Hook’s message will be "Taking Off the Mask.” He will refer to James 1:22-25, while addressing the masks that we wear everyday. Worship begins at 10 a.m.
