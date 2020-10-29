ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not worship in person until 2021, due to COVID-19. As this is the first Sunday of the month, a recorded service of Morning Prayer will be posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page Saturday, Oct. 31. Links to a recording of Zion Lutheran’s Sunday in-person worship will be available to congregants on St. Peter’s Facebook page late Sunday or Monday.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — An in-person worship service will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Zion Lutheran Church with COVID-19 precautions in place, including wearing face masks and social distancing. There will not be Sunday school nor a coffee hour. Those planning to attend should RSVP by noon Saturday at 541-963-5998 or office@zionlagrande.org. The service will be recorded and uploaded late Sunday or Monday to Zion’s Facebook and website for viewing by those not able to attend.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church this Sunday will observe All Saints Day. This is a special day established in history to honor those who were believers in Jesus Christ during their lives. Hebrews 11 recounts many of the faithfully departed. It is healthy for us to take time to remember dear saints who have preceded us. The sermon will be based on Matthew 5:8: “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.” A pure heart is one cleansed by Jesus Christ.
Following the service will be the elders’ meeting and then a Budget Committee meeting.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — The warnings and counsel of the ancient prophets Mormon and Moroni for our times are the subject of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Nov. 2. This lesson is based on Mormon chapters 7-9 (found in the Book of Mormon) in which Moroni counsels us to “search the prophecies of Isaiah” (Mormon 8:23) and writes, “Behold, I speak unto you as if ye were present” (Mormon 8:35). The faithfulness of the prophets, as they found themselves alone in a world filled with wickedness, is a great and everlasting testimony to all who study their writings.
Members are reminded to check with their local leaders for current meeting times and possible opportunities to remotely attend Sunday worship services and lessons.
— Observer straff
