NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, Oct. 9, members of the congregation will speak during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints individual ward Sacrament services on topics assigned by the Bishopric. Relief Society, Priesthood and youth group meetings will be held during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Oct. 10 is based on various chapters in the Book of Jeremiah in the Old Testament, with a focus on the role of a prophet in God’s work, our premortal existence and the gathering of Israel.
Visit the church’s website for lesson details and to learn more about topics discussed during the recent General Conference, along with information about a $32 million donation to the World Food Programme to help fight hunger in nine nations.
Blessing Box donations collected on Oct. 9
LA GRANDE — The Sunday, Oct. 9, worship service at the United Methodist Church will begin at 11 a.m. The sermon, “God, Grace and Gratitude,” will be based on 2 Kings 5:1-3, 7-15 and Luke 17:11-19. During the service, donations will be received for the church’s Blessing Box.
On Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., a book group meets in the church library, which is downstairs. The group is currently discussing Karen Armstrong’s “Sacred Nature,” described as “a profound exploration of the spiritual power of nature — and an urgent call to reclaim that power in everyday life.”
Communion service features guest speaker
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will welcome a visiting priest from North Carolina, Father Mike Cogsdale, on Sunday, Oct. 9. His sermon will focus on Luke 17:11-19. The Communion service will be followed by a time of fellowship.
Sermon looks at ‘God, Grace and Gratitude’
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will worship this Sunday, Oct. 9, at 9 a.m. The sermon, based on 2 Kings 5:1-3. 7-15 and Luke 17:11-19, is titled “God, Grace and Gratitude.” The service will include Holy Communion and will be followed by fellowship time.
— The Observer
