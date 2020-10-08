ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not be worshipping in-person until 2021. Links to an online worship for Sunday will be posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week beginning Oct. 12 is based on 3 Nephi chapters 20-26, which is found in the Book of Mormon. In these chapters we learn more about the teachings of Jesus Christ when he visited the Nephite and Lamanite people in the Western Hemisphere following his death and resurrection. These chapters discuss the establishment of a “free people” in this land, the gathering of Israel in the last days and the signs of his return to his covenant people.
For a summary of the General Conference messages, a very interesting update on the Salt Lake Temple renovation and other important topics, visit the “News Room” at https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org.
Meeting times for local Sacrament services have once again changed for some wards. Members are encouraged to check with their local leaders for additional information.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — An in-person worship service will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church with COVID-19 precautions in place, including wearing face masks and social distancing. There will not be Sunday school nor a coffee hour.
People who are planning to attend should RSVP by noon Saturday at 541-963-5998 or office@zionlagrande.org.
A link to an online worship service for people who are unable or not ready to worship in person will be posted Saturday on Zion’s website and Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.