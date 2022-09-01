Group continues study of book of John
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on Sunday, Sept. 4, will celebrate Communion with Katy Anderson at 10 a.m. Bible study is held in the church library after the worship service. The group is studying the book of John, with emphasis this week on John 6:1-25.
Worship service will be streamed live and recorded
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship Sunday, Sept. 4, at 9 a.m. The sermon is based on Deuteronomy 30:15-20 and Luke 14:25-33, and is titled “Choosing Life.” Holy Communion will be served, and a time of fellowship will follow the service.
The service will be streamed live on Sunday and also will be available for viewing later. The link for those will be posted to Zion’s Facebook page and website on Sept. 3.
Sept. 4 is ‘fast Sunday’
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — All members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are encouraged to fast for two meals on Sunday, Sept. 4, and to donate the value of those meals to the church to help the less fortunate, both locally and throughout the world.
Testimonies will be shared during Sunday’s Sacrament service (and other meetings) by members of the congregation who choose to do so. Sunday school lessons will be taught during the second hour of services with lessons based on the “Come, Follow Me” curriculum studied the prior two weeks.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Sept. 5 is based on Isaiah chapters 1-12 and his prophecies about Jesus Christ and the work to come in the latter days.
The carpets in buildings throughout the stake are being cleaned during the next week. Members are asked to check the calendar before planning or holding activities in their local church building.
Junior confirmation begins this week
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church’s 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Sept. 4, will focus on the costs of discipleship and Jesus’ emphasis that no one or no thing should come before God. The Bible text used will be Luke 14:25-35.
Junior confirmation at Faith Lutheran begins this week. The students will recite the books of the Bible and review last year’s lessons. They will also begin studying the Ten Commandments.
Observer seeking local spirituality content
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page. We also invite thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally up to 600 words and include a photo and bio of the writer.
— The Observer
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.