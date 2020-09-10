CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — The appearance of Jesus Christ to the inhabitants of this content, after his death and resurrection, is the focal point of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week beginning Sept. 14. Chapters 8-11 of 3 Nephi tell of the darkness and destruction that signaled the death of the savior, which was then followed by his declaration of his divinity and visit to the people in Bountiful, where those gathered had the opportunity to feel of the wound marks in his hands, feet and side. Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of the quorum of the Twelve Apostles, stated that this appearance and declaration “constituted the focal point, the supreme moment, in the entire history of the Book of Mormon.”
Individual wards are continuing to hold condensed services every other Sunday. Contact your ward leaders for more information. Social distancing and face coverings are required for all meetings.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE — The sermon for Faith Lutheran Church Sunday will use Matthew 18:21-35. In these verses Jesus was asked about how forgiving we are to be. Jesus explained using a parable about a king who was merciful, yet the servant did not show similar mercy. This teaches us that we are to pursue ways of mercy with others, just as God has shown his great mercy for us.
Services will be at 10 a.m. in La Grande and 2 p.m. in Enterprise. Junior Confirmation will be at 11:30 a.m.
GRACE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
ISLAND CITY — Grace Community Lutheran Church will worship at 10 a.m. Sunday at The Place, on Buchanan Lane in Island City.
Pastor Curt Bakker’s sermon, “Well Pleasing in the Law,” is drawn from the book of Romans. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., and fellowship follows the service.
All services and gatherings will follow the social distancing requirements and are open to all denominations.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Due to COVID-19, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not hold in-person worship until 2021, per the bishop’s directive.
Links to an online worship for Sunday will be posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.