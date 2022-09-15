Guest to lead Communion service Sept. 18
LA GRANDE — Mary Lujan will be here this Sunday, Sept. 18, to celebrate Communion at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. The service begins at 10 a.m. and fellowship immediately follows. Bible study will meet in the church library after worship to continue discussing the book of John.
Junior confirmation classes held on Sundays
LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church meets for worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. The sermon will use Luke 16:1-15. In these verses Jesus shares a parable about a person who knew his limitations on the type of work he could do. He also recognized that he could do something in order that he was not ashamed to beg. We are to look realistically at ourselves and pursue the opportunities before us.
The Divine service is followed by a meeting of the church council. Also, Junior confirmation classes, which are held after the Sunday service, have begun.
Sermon looks at ‘Difficult Texts’
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will have worship on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m. The sermon will be based on Luke 16:1-13 and is titled “Difficult Texts.” The service will include Holy Communion, and will be followed by fellowship time.
Teaching emphasizes need for commitment
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Thoughts about Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf’s teachings during the April 2022 General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be presented by members of the La Grande Stake High Council during area Sacrament services on Sunday, Sept. 18. Elder Uchtdorf’s talk is titled “Our Heartfelt All” and emphasizes the need for commitment to our Lord and his gospel if we are to receive all he has for us. Sunday School classes will be held during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Sept. 19 is based on Isaiah chapters 40-49 and examines the prophet’s shift from warnings for Israel to words of comfort for them, and for us, as we face the challenges of life.
There will be a special Relief Society activity in Baker City on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check with ward leaders for details and ride share opportunities.
Registration open for women’s retreat in Cove
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) meets for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Pastor Archie Hook’s message will be “God Is God,” reflecting on Psalm 100.
Many women of the church will be attending the Cove Christian Camp 24 Hour Women’s Retreat on Sept. 23-24. Registration forms are available at the church and at www. covechristiancamp.org.
Christian Women’s Fellowship is preparing for the upcoming bazaar in November. Workdays are held at the church on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon, focusing on crafts and homemade noodles. The bazaar is planned for Saturday, Nov. 5, and will offer handcrafts, baked goods, candies, a country store and “Grandma’s Attic” vintage treasures.
— The Observer
