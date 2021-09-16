Lesson focuses on authority and blessings of the priesthood
LA GRANDE — High Council members will be speaking during Sacrament Service in all local wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Sept. 19. Their remarks will focus on their thoughts and impressions from Elder Henry B. Eyring’s April Conference talk titled “I Love to See the Temple.” Sunday School will be held during the second hour of meetings. Face masks are required.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Sept. 20 is based on Doctrine and Covenants Sections 106-108, which are revelations given through Joseph Smith in 1834 and 1835. Section 107 is a revelation on the priesthood, and the lesson provides guidance on priesthood offices and authority, along with information on how the priesthood blesses the lives of individuals and families.
Church council meeting follows service
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church will expound on what we talk about and how that reflects Christ. The message is drawn from Mark 9:30-37, in which Jesus asked his disciples, “What were you discussing on the way?” They were silent and ashamed because “they had argued with one another about who was the greatest.” Jesus enlightens his disciples by explaining that we are to humbly consider ourselves and serve others. The Divine Service in La Grande begins at 10 a.m., followed by a meeting of the Church council.
Worship service features Holy Communion
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande will meet for worship at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19. The service will include Holy Communion. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be recorded, and that video will be posted to the church’s Facebook page and emailed to members later on Sept. 19.
Zion Lutheran Church offers in-person and at-home worship
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 9 a.m. The La Grande in-person service will include Holy Communion and is followed by a time of fellowship. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will also be streamed live to Youtube; the link for that stream will be posted to Zion’s Facebook page and website on Sept. 18.
—The Observer
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.