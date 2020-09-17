LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will resume in-person worship this Sunday at 9 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including wearing face masks and social distancing. There will not be Sunday school or a coffee hour. The link to an online worship service for those who are unable or not ready to worship in person will be posted on Zion’s website and Facebook page on Saturday.
ISLAND CITY — Grace Community Lutheran Church offers Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship at 10 a.m. Sunday at The Place, on Buchanan Lane in Island City. Pastor Curt Bakker’s message — “Come, Eat and Live!” — will refer to Isaiah 55. A time of fellowship follows the service. All services and gatherings will follow social distancing requirements and masks are requested.
LA GRANDE — The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week beginning Sept. 21 is based on the words and teachings of Jesus Christ to the inhabitants of the Western Hemisphere, as found in the Book of Mormon, 3 Nephi, Ch. 12-16. In these chapters Jesus teaches a high law that we should follow and proclaims: “Behold, I am the law and the light. Look unto me, and endure to the end, and ye shall live; for unto him that endureth to the end will I give eternal life” (3 Nephi 15:9).
The 2021 theme for the youth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been announced: “Wherefore, be not weary in well-doing, for ye are laying the foundation of a great work. And out of small things proceedeth that which is great. Behold, the Lord requireth the heart and a willing mind” (Doctrine and Covenants 64:33-34). This theme can be used next year as a topic for lessons and youth sacrament meeting talks and to provide focus for youth activities, including camps, conferences and devotionals.
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church will draw from Matthew 20:1-16, in which Jesus is continuing to instruct his followers about the kingdom of heaven. He uses a parable about workers hired at different times of the day to emphasize that his forgiveness is complete, regardless of the amount of work we put in. We are not to begrudge God of being generous. Those who are with him “all day” have great peace now, living in God’s promises. A church council meeting will follow the service.
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not gather for worship this Sunday, due to COVID-19. Links to an online worship for Sunday will be posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday. The congregation will not hold in-person worship until 2021.
