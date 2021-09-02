LA GRANDE — A worship service at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, in La Grande, will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. The service will include Holy Communion. Masks and social distancing are required. A video of the recorded service will be posted to the church’s Facebook page and emailed to members.
Zion Lutheran livestreams Sunday service
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church, in La Grande, will meet for worship Sunday, Sept. 5, at 9 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion. Fellowship time will follow. Masks and social distancing are required.
The service will also be livestreamed to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted Saturday on Zion’s Facebook page and website.
Members to share testimonies during service
LA GRANDE — In a message to all members, the La Grande Oregon Stake Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints urges members to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Regardless of individual choices about COVID-19 safety precautions and vaccinations, we must not let contention drive away the spirit of the Lord.
Sunday, Sept. 5, is Fast Sunday when members fast for two meals and make donations in support of the less fortunate. Members of the congregation will share testimonies during Sacrament Service, and the second hour will be Sunday school.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Sept. 6 will be based on Doctrine and Covenants Sections 98-101, which were revelations received by Joseph Smith in 1833 when the early Saints faced persecution and were being driven out of their homes by mob violence.
Junior Confirmation begins this week
LA GRANDE — The sermon this Sunday, Sept. 5, at the 10 a.m. service at Faith Lutheran Church in La Grande will expound upon Jesus’ miraculous work with a deaf and mute person. We read in Mark 7:34: “And looking up to heaven, He sighed and said to him, ‘Ephphatha,’ that is, ‘Be opened.’”
This Sunday Junior Confirmation begins, with students recalling the books of the Bible memorized. After the Divine Service will be a First Sunday meal followed by an elders meeting.
Message examines goats vs. sheep
LA GRANDE — Pastor Archie Hook will raise the question “Are We Goats or Sheep?” in his message at the 10 a.m. service at the La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Sunday, Sept. 5. The message will refer to Matthew 25:31-46. Masks are required and social distancing practiced.
