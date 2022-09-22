NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Saturday, Sept. 24, a Stake Relief Society activity for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints women will be held at the Baker City church building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The inspirational program is titled “Emotional Resilience” with music, activities and breakout sessions planned. Lunch will also be provided. Members can contact their ward’s Relief Society presidency for more information and opportunities to carpool.
This month, Sept. 25 is Fast Sunday, as the semi-annual General Conference for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will take place the first weekend in October. Members are encouraged to fast for two meals on each Fast Sunday and to donate the value of the meals to the church for the purpose of helping the less fortunate. Testimonies will be shared by members of the congregation during Sacrament service, and Relief Society, Priesthood and youth group meetings held during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Sept. 26 is based on Isaiah 50-57 with a focus on Jesus Christ’s great gift for each of us and his desire that we return to him.
Book group discusses ‘Sacred Nature’ on Sundays
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will worship on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. The sermon will be based on Luke 16:19-31 and is titled “Wealth in this World.” There will also be a Pet Blessing during the service, so folks are invited to bring their animals, or pictures of their animals, for a blessing. The service will be followed by a potluck.
Also on Sunday mornings, a book group meets that is currently discussing Karen Armstrong’s “Sacred Nature.” The group meets at 9:30 a.m. downstairs in the church library.
Sermon drawn from 2 Corinthians 3:1-6
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) meets for worship Sunday, Sept. 25, at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Archie Hook’s message, “Letter of Recommendation,” will come from 2 Corinthians 3:1-6: “He has made us competent as ministers of a new covenant — not of the letter but of the Spirit.” The pastor has recently completed work to become a Commissioned Minister of the Disciples of Christ in the Oregon and Southwest Idaho region.
Longtime administrative assistant Carolyn Vaughan is retiring and the church is seeking applicants for the part-time position. For more information, call the church office at 541-963-2623.
Sept. 27 services held in La Grande and Enterprise
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday, Sept. 25, will have a service at 10 a.m. in La Grande and at 2 p.m. in Enterprise. The sermon will expound on a teaching by Jesus about a person who lived his worldly life and paid no attention to God and messengers from God. He died, was suffering, yet concerned for those still living, and he pleaded that further warning would be sent to those he knew. It was explained that “if they do not hear Moses and Prophets, neither will they be convinced if someone should rise from the dead.” The message is a reminder that the Books of Moses and of the prophets bring further appreciation of the Word of God pointing to Jesus’ love for all.
Worship service will include Pet Blessing
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will worship on Sunday, Sept. 25, beginning at 9 a.m. The sermon, titled “Wealth in this World,” will be based on Luke 16:19-31. The service will include a Pet Blessing and people are invited to bring their animals, or pictures of their animals, for a blessing. The service will also include Holy Communion and will be followed by a time of fellowship.
— The Observer
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.