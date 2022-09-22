This month, Fast Sunday is on Sept. 25

NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Saturday, Sept. 24, a Stake Relief Society activity for Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints women will be held at the Baker City church building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The inspirational program is titled “Emotional Resilience” with music, activities and breakout sessions planned. Lunch will also be provided. Members can contact their ward’s Relief Society presidency for more information and opportunities to carpool.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.