Local congregations worship together on World Communion Sunday
LA GRANDE — All are welcome to join the La Grande congregations gathering together for an ecumenical World Communion Sunday service on Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 910 Penn Ave. The service will be led by representatives of the United Methodist, St. Peter’s Episcopal, First Presbyterian, Zion Lutheran and First Christian churches. The sermon, based on Luke 17:5-10, will be given by Deacon Linda Hale from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. A time of fellowship will follow the service.
Sermon will focus on Jesus’ teaching about forgiveness
LA GRANDE — The Divine service at Faith Lutheran Church begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. The sermon will expound on what Jesus’ disciples said to him when he was explaining about forgiving others. “The apostles said to the Lord, ‘Increase our faith!’” (Luke 17:5). Humankind often gets stuck in not forgiving others, which causes many problems in our lives. God has forgiven us through Jesus’ holy work on the cross, and with that truth received we are led to forgive. That does not mean we approve of wrongdoing but we are willing to work with those who are struggling. After the service will be the First Sunday Potluck and Junior Confirmation.
Congregants express appreciation at retirement reception for Vaughan
LA GRANDE — After the worship service on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) there will be a retirement reception at approximately 11:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall for Carolynn Vaughan, the church’s longtime administrative assistant. Her final day in the office is Sept. 29.
All invited to view global broadcast Oct. 1-2
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Everyone is welcome to participate in the general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from the comfort of their own homes Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2. This global religious broadcast aims to help individuals strengthen their own personal relationships with Jesus Christ to experience the peace, hope and joy that come through following him. The conference consists of five two-hour sessions happening on Saturday (9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. PDT) and Sunday (9 a.m. and 1 p.m. PDT). Links to the conference can be found on the church’s website and YouTube and may be broadcast on local TV stations. It can also be viewed at many of the church buildings throughout the stake .
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Oct. 3 is based on Isaiah 58-66 and the many scriptures that speak of Jesus Christ and his reign on Earth during the Millennium.
