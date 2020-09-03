CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — The prophesized signs that Jesus Christ would be born into the world are the focal point of the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week beginning Sept. 7. This lesson starts the book of 3 Nephi, which is found in the Book of Mormon, with chapters 1-7, which tells of how many of the Nephites witnessed miraculous signs but soon forgot what they had experienced and returned to their wickedness. In these chapters we also are taught how “light” was used to signify Jesus’ birth and what it means to be a disciple of Christ.
Sept. 6 is Fast Sunday and members are asked to fast and share testimonies with their families or others they meet with. Individual wards are continuing to hold brief services every other Sunday. Contact ward leaders for more information.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church will consider humankind’s desire to be the greatest. However, regarding the kingdom of heaven, Jesus explained: “Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:3).
We are to be still and humble for it is God who performs great works for us and in us.
Following the service will be a prepared meal followed by an elder meeting at about 12:30 p.m.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not hold in-person worship this Sunday due to COVID-19. Links to an online worship will be posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Due to COVID-19 concerns, Zion Lutheran Church will not have in-person worship this Sunday. Links to an online worship service will be posted on Zion’s website and Facebook page on Saturday.
The congregation does not plan to resume in-person worship until mid-September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.