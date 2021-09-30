First Christian Church celebrates World Communion Sunday
LA GRANDE — The Sunday worship service on Oct. 3 at the La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will begin at 10 a.m. The service will celebrate World Communion Sunday, with Pastor Archie Hook speaking from Matthew 26:26-30, which tells of Jesus sharing the first communion with his disciples.
In-person Morning Prayer offered Oct. 3 at St. Peter’s
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande will meet for a service of Morning Prayer at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will not be available online this week, but other virtual worship opportunities will be posted Saturday, Oct. 2, to the church’s Facebook page.
LDS 2021 general conference held virtually, open to all
LA GRANDE — Everyone is welcome to participate in the general conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Join with millions worldwide to learn how to find peace, hope and joy in Jesus Christ; how to strengthen families by following Jesus’ teachings; and how to receive personal guidance and inspiration from God. Sessions of the conference will be broadcast live on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. (local time), and at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. Visit www.churchofjesuschrist.org for access information.
Doctrine and Covenants Sections 111-114 are the subject of the “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Oct. 4. These sections cover a time of difficulty for the church as discontent was growing among the members in Kirkland, Ohio. All lesson materials are available from the free Gospel Library mobile app and from the church’s website.
Sermon at Faith Lutheran looks at Jesus’ words on divorce
LA GRANDE — This Sunday, Oct. 3, the sermon at Faith Lutheran Church will be based on Mark 10:2-16, which tells of the Pharisees testing Jesus by asking, “Is it lawful for a man to divorce his wife?” Jesus responds with a question — “What did Moses command you?” — then goes on to explain that Moses’ actions are superseded by God, who brings people together for his purposes and teaches: “What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate.” We are to take careful note of what has been written in scripture.
The Divine Service in La Grande begins at 10 a.m., followed by a meal, Junior Confirmation and a meeting of the elders.
Zion Lutheran sets masked fellowship time
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church in La Grande will meet for worship on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 9 a.m. A time of fellowship will follow the service. Masks and social distancing are required. There will not be a livestream of the service this week. Suggested online worship options will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday, Oct. 2.
— The Observer
