All welcome at SHINE Preschool chapel services

NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The sermon this Sunday, Sept. 11, at Faith Lutheran Church will be based on Luke 15:1-10 concerning the lost sheep, which needed passionate care, and the lost coin, which needed cleaning up of its environment. When lost people are found, they will receive passionate care or allow cleansing of their environment — and Jesus assures us that “there is joy before the angels of God over one sinner who repents” (vs. 10). Services begin at 10 a.m. in La Grande and at 2 p.m. in Enterprise.

