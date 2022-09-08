NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The sermon this Sunday, Sept. 11, at Faith Lutheran Church will be based on Luke 15:1-10 concerning the lost sheep, which needed passionate care, and the lost coin, which needed cleaning up of its environment. When lost people are found, they will receive passionate care or allow cleansing of their environment — and Jesus assures us that “there is joy before the angels of God over one sinner who repents” (vs. 10). Services begin at 10 a.m. in La Grande and at 2 p.m. in Enterprise.
SHINE Preschool’s new school year has begun at Faith Lutheran. A chapel service Monday through Thursday is held at about 9 a.m. that parents, family, friends and the community are welcome to attend. Faith Lutheran is delighted to support parents in their role of enriching the children.
Blood donation is an important way of showing love for our neighbors
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Sister Ruth Renlund will speak to young adults during a worldwide devotional available for viewing starting Sunday, Sept. 11. All young adults ages 18-30 are invited to watch the broadcast. Messages will focus on church history found in “Saints Volume 3: Boldly, Nobly, and Independent.”
Also on Sunday, members of the congregation will speak during Sacrament services followed by Priesthood, Relief Society and youth group meetings during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Sept. 12 is based on Isaiah chapters 13-14, 24-30, 35.
A Red Cross blood drive will be held Sept. 13-14 in the gym of the Stake Center on Gekeler in La Grande. Blood donations are an important way of showing love for our neighbors, as the Lord has commanded us. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 1-800-733-2767, go to www.redcrossblood.org or contact the local organizer, Linda Strand, at 541-963-4261 or 541-910-1973.
Service will include remembrance of 9/11
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m. The sermon, based on Luke 15:1-10, is titled “Repentance.” Holy Communion will be served. The service will also include a remembrance of 9/11. Fellowship time will follow the service.
The service will be streamed live on Sunday and also will be available for viewing later. The link for those will be posted to Zion’s Facebook page and website on Sept. 10.
First Christian Church prepares for November holiday season bazaar
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) offers Sunday school for adults at 9 a.m. and a worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 11. Worship includes a Spirit-filled message, Communion and often the singing of favorite hymns.
Christian Women’s Fellowship is preparing for the upcoming bazaar in November. Workdays are held at the church on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon, focusing on crafts and homemade noodles. The bazaar is planned for Saturday, Nov. 5, and will offer handcrafts, baked goods, candies, a country store and “Grandma’s Attic” vintage treasures.
— The Observer
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.