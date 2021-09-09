St. Peter’s service to be recorded
LA GRANDE — A service of Morning Prayer at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, in La Grande, will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. Masks and social distancing are required. A video of the recorded service will be posted to the church’s Facebook page emailed to members.
Message expounds on compassion of Jesus
LA GRANDE — The message this Sunday, Sept. 12, at Faith Lutheran Church will be drawn from Mark 9:14-29 in which the people asked Jesus Christ to “have compassion on us and help us” (vs. 22). The sermon will expound upon the multiple ways that Jesus has compassion — especially his compassion through offering the forgiveness of sin.
Junior confirmation will immediately follow the Matins Service, which begins at 10 a.m. in LaGrande. There will be a Divine Service in Enterprise at 2 p.m.
Weekly lessons and scripture available on app
LA GRANDE STAKE — Elder and Sister Bednar will address all young adults of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Sept. 12, in a virtual Face-to-Face titled “Ask, Seek, Knock.” Visit www.churchofjesuschrist.org for more information.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Sept. 13 will be based on Doctrine & Covenants Sections 102-105, which includes revelations given to Joseph Smith the Prophet regarding Zion’s Camp, a group of more than 200 people who traveled from Kirkland, Ohio, to Jackson County, Missouri, in 1834 with the intent of helping the saints in Missouri recover property they were driven from by angry mobs. All lesson materials are available from a free mobile app called “Gospel Library” as well as from the church’s website.
The Red Cross will hold a La Grande community blood drive at the church’s building on Gekeler Lane on Sept. 14 -15.
Zion Lutheran livestreams Sunday service
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church, in La Grande, will meet for worship Sunday, Sept. 12, at 9 a.m. Fellowship time will follow. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will also be livestreamed to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted Saturday on Zion’s Facebook page and website.
‘What is unseen in eternal’
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will meet for worship at 10 a.m Sunday, Sept. 12. Masks are required and social distancing practiced. Pastor Archie Hook’s message of hope — “The Day After” — will be based on 2 Corinthians 4:16-18. As Christians, “we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary and what is unseen is eternal.”
— The Observer
