Midweek Advent service features preschool presentation
LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE — Faith Lutheran’s sermon this week will consider the important role of John the Baptist, who prepared the way for the Lord. Jesus commented on the great importance of John’s assignment: “I tell you, among those born of women none is greater than John” (Luke 7:28a). Yet through Jesus Christ’s ministry we are offered greater positions. In the second portion of Luke 7:28 we read, “Yet the one who is least in the kingdom of God is greater than he.” The Sunday, Dec. 12, service in La Grande begins at 10 a.m. and in Enterprise at 2 p.m.
The midweek Advent Service on Wednesday, Dec. 15, will look at the call of Gideon as a symbol of salvation, and Shine Preschool will provide a presentation. A soup supper is served at 5:30 p.m., and the service begins at 6:30 p.m.
Worship service streamed live on YouTube
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church’s worship service on Sunday, Dec. 12, begins at 9 a.m. The service, which will include Holy Communion, will be followed by a time of fellowship. Masks and social distancing are required.
The service will be streamed live to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Ideas on how to ‘Light the World with Love’ available online
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Speakers for Sunday’s Sacrament Service on Dec. 12 at wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be members of the congregation. The second hour will be Priesthood and Relief Society meetings.
For ideas on ways to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ through service to one another, members are encouraged to visit “Light the World with Love,” which can be found on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ website. Also available is a link to a touching video called “The Christ Child: A Nativity Story.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Dec. 13 is based on “The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” a 1995 statement about the importance of the family unit by the First Presidency and Council of the Twelve Apostles. Download the free “Gospel Library” for all lesson materials.
Brass ensemble provides special music in Advent service
LA GRANDE — The First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate joy on the third Sunday of Advent, Dec. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Archie Hook’s message, “Shout for Joy,” comes from Psalm 98:7-9. Kari, Samantha, Halia and Owsley Baybado will light the Advent candles, and a brass ensemble will provide special music.
Communion served at in-person service
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for worship at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. The service will include Holy Communion. Masks and social distancing are required.
The service will be streamed live, and the link to that stream will be posted on the church’s Facebook page on Saturday, Dec. 11. That same link can be used to watch the service at a later time.
— The Observer
