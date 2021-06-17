The Lord’s Prayer, fathers and donuts highlight June 20 service
LA GRANDE — The worship service at the La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 20.
Pastor Archie Hook’s message, “Saluting Our Fathers Through the Lord’s Prayer,” will honor fathers, while looking at Jesus’ model prayer from Matthew 6:5-13. Donuts will be served during the fellowship time, in honor of Father’s Day.
We should take Jesus just as he is
LA GRANDE — The sermon at the 10 a.m. Divine Service Sunday, June 20, at Faith Lutheran Church, of La Grande, will use Mark 4:35-41. In these verses Jesus was busy with his ministry and desired to go to the other side of the Sea of Galilee. The disciples responded to their leader’s needs: “ ... leaving the crowd, they took (Jesus) with them in a boat, just as He was ... “ (vs. 36a). Jesus had been teaching and was tired. We are encouraged to take Jesus just as he reveals himself in Scripture.
Following the service is June’s Church Council Meeting.
Faith’s yard sale is Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 104 S. 12th St., La Grande.
LDS lesson materials are offered free to all
LA GRANDE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of June 21 is based on Doctrine and Covenants sections 67-70, which were revelations given through the Prophet Joseph Smith in November 1831. These sections discuss the publication of the “Book of Commandments,” the precursor of today’s Doctrine and Covenants. The lesson focuses on inspirations through the Holy Ghost that reflect the Lord’s will, and the responsibility of parents to teach their children gospel principles. All lesson materials are available for free from the church’s website or from the mobile app called Gospel Library.
Registration for BYU Education Week, held Aug. 16-20, 2021, is now open. Visit https://educationweek.byu.edu/home to learn more and to register.
— The Observer
