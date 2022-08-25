St. Patrick cider press 2021

A cider pressing event at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Enterprise gets underway Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The celebration returns on Sept. 17 in 2022, offering free cider, hamburgers, hot dogs, sodas and beverages to all.

 Ann Bloom/Contributed Photo

ENTERPRISE — The cider will flow once again as St. Patrick Episcopal Church holds its second annual community cider pressing Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, to be held in the church’s parking lot at 100 NE Third St. in Enterprise.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.