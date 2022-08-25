A cider pressing event at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Enterprise gets underway Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The celebration returns on Sept. 17 in 2022, offering free cider, hamburgers, hot dogs, sodas and beverages to all.
ENTERPRISE — The cider will flow once again as St. Patrick Episcopal Church holds its second annual community cider pressing Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public, to be held in the church’s parking lot at 100 NE Third St. in Enterprise.
Katy Nesbitt, St. Patrick Church priest, in a press release said, “We want to celebrate the change of seasons by providing an opportunity for people to press their apples into cider and to enjoy a barbecue lunch with us.”
Participants are asked to bring their own containers and apples. The church will provide the press and do the pressing. Hamburgers, hot dogs, cookies and sodas will also be provided at no cost.
Nesbitt said the church is turning its grassy lawn into an edible garden and with grants from AARP and the Episcopal Diocese of Eastern Oregon more fruit trees and bushes, in addition to those already established, will be planted this fall and next spring. One day, she said, she hopes to press apples grown in the church yard.
“By turning our lawn into a garden, we can grow food for local schools and food banks and live out our mission to feed our neighbors,” Nesbitt said.
