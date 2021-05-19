LA GRANDE — A free concert Sunday, May 23, in La Grande blends the tones of bronze handbells with piano while praising God.
Phyllis Tincher, handbell soloist, and Sean Rogers, pianist, make up Ring Praise Music Ministry, weaving together hymns, contemporary praise songs and reflective pieces to tell the story of Jesus Christ. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 1308 Washington Ave., La Grande.
Tincher rings three octaves of Schulmerich handbells and mixes in two octaves of handchimes. In addition to accompanying, Rogers will play a few piano solos.
During the concert the audience will have an opportunity to ring handchimes as everyone sings. According to Ring Praise Music Ministry, no one needs music experience to enjoy this portion of the program.
There is no charge for the concert — a grant from the Presbytery of Eastern Oregon is sponsoring the event. The First Presbyterian Church of La Grande requests people RSVP to the church office at 541-963-5114 or email churchoffice@eoni.com. And according to the announcement, the event requires concertgoers to wear masks.
Tincher and Rogers have made four CDs together, which will be for sale at the concert. “Ring Praise,” “Ring Praise 2” and “Ring Praise 3” are collections of hymn arrangements, while “Come to the Manger” celebrates Christmas. The cost of each CD is $15 and all proceeds help fund Ring Praise Music Ministry.
Tincher has been solo ringing since 1997 and has directed adult and youth handbell choirs since 1993. She directs Southminster Bells at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Boise, Idaho, and a women’s handbell group at her church, Crossroads Community Church in Nampa, Idaho. She has served as guest conductor at festivals and taught classes at handbell conferences and workshops.
Rogers is attending seminary, studying to be an Episcopal priest. He is serving as lay pastor at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church and Grace Chapel at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario. A concert pianist and organist, he also works as a music coach and accompanist for opera singers and instrumentalists. Rogers holds bachelor’s degrees from The College of Idaho in religion, sacred music, organ performance and piano performance.
For more information on Ring Praise Music Ministry, a charitable nonprofit, visit www.RingPraiseMinistry.org.
Phyllis Tincher, handbell soloist, speaks April 23, 2016, to the Community Presbyterian Church in King Hill, Idaho. She and pianist Sean Rogers make up Ring Praise Music Ministry, which is performing a free concert Sunday, May 23, 2021, starting at 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1308 Washington Ave., La Grande.
