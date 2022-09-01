I have always thought of Labor Day as the beginning of the new year. School starts but also work picks up after vacations, long weekends of camping or fishing. Summer for me is a time for lazy afternoons. You just naturally slow down.
We see the same thing at church. Attendance falls each summer. I get it, there is a lot you want to do while the weather is nice — and let’s face it, I’d rather be standing on a riverbank fishing than sitting on a pew in a hot stuffy church building.
I know what people say: “I don’t need to be in church to feel close to God. He’s standing right next to me while I fish.” That’s true, but it’s not worship. You’re not giving your time to God. You’re just letting God hang out with you.
Worship refreshes and renews the spirit. It allows you to interact with God and fellow believers. You are reaching out to God, and he is reaching out to you. In worship there is grace and forgiveness, singing of hymns. The word is read and preached, you announce your faith in the creed. You receive Christ himself in Holy Communion.
Worship is also important in the family. Many of society’s problems — violence, crime and drug abuse — stem from the lack of God in the family. Church teaches us how to treat and care for others, how to be kind and loving. It also instructs you how to socialize with people who may have different opinions and lifestyles than you.
Church is important to you and your family, and it’s important for this country.
Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a graduate of Imbler High School and Eastern Oregon University. After retiring from a 30-year career as a stockbroker, he returned to Eastern Oregon and currently is serving as the council president of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.
